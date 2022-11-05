Working now as a published author in Lake Havasu City, 67-year-old Elva Veronica Medina began writing in the early 2000s. Medina focuses primarily on the fantasy genre and has penned books with medieval fantasy themes. Her latest work delves into the steampunk fantasy western world, which is “different from the norm,” as Medina states.
When Medina is not thinking of new stories, she serves as the chaplain for Havasu’s American Legion Post 81. Medina is entrusted with praying before meetings and attends local veterans events to lead community prayers. She is also a member of the post’s combined honor guard that works in conjunction with VFW Post 9401.
By recommendation of her mother, Medina enrolled into college after her high school graduation. During her first year there, Medina could not remain focused on her academic work. As a result, she received substandard grades and decided to enlist into the military instead of continuing with her studies.
Without initial approval from her parents, Medina went behind her parents’ backs to join the U.S. Navy. Medina admits that although her parents were disapproving of her decision, they remained by her side throughout her years of service.
In January 1975, Medina went into the Navy as a young and hopeful 19-year-old. While at boot camp, Medina made a sorrowful phone call to her mother. She was told she was not qualified to graduate with her company.
“I got on the telephone, called my mother’s restaurant and I just burst into tears,” Medina shared. “My poor mom was freaking out like, ‘What’s the matter? Are you okay?’”
After spending two additional weeks at boot camp, Medina became eligible to graduate and joined the ranks with her fellow Navy comrades. Her family flew from their home state of California to a base in Florida to attend the ceremonial event.
Due to the progress Medina made during her second stint at boot camp, she held the banner for her company during their graduation.
“The day finally came and my mom saw me for the first time in my uniform,” Medina said. “I was so proud I was finally Navy.”
Working first as a radioman, Medina was responsible for completing telecommunications tasks. Since modern day computers were not yet available, Medina says she worked with a papertape device. The device allowed Medina to read letters after she used the machine to widen them.
After spending over six years as a radioman, Medina was presented with an opportunity to advance to a different career as a cryptologic technician interpretive. This time, the promise of money swayed Medina to accept the offer.
“They waved money and benefits under my nose and they negotiated and they tested me,” Medina described. “The only thing they could not guarantee was that I would like the job.”
The premise of Medina’s job included using spy planes to keep “an eye on our allies as well as our enemies.” Her duties remained top secret and required a substantial amount of spying on behalf of the country’s national security.
Despite remaining in this position for three years, Medina was limited in her scope of duties due to her gender. Medina grew a distaste for her job since she had to stay behind at her base.
“I was a woman and Congress had not approved women going on spy planes or ships or any dangerous missions at that point,” Medina revealed.
Referring to the handful of women in her position as the “vanguard” of their time, Medina was one of the first women to serve as a CTI for the Navy. The limitations placed on Medina and the other women restricted them from fully embracing their job.
This led Medina to have uncertainty concerning her future in the Navy. A rise in pay seemed rather daunting since Medina was never able to fully perform her required duties. In October 1984, Medina chose to leave the Navy.
“I got out as soon as I was done with an honorable discharge,” Medina said. “I even went in and did active duty reserves as a CTI and I still hated it.”
Once Medina received her discharge, she continued serving in the Navy Reserve. Although she still faced the same limitations, Medina was granted an alternative way to fill her time.
A secondary job was created for Medina in the technical research library. She states the job was made for her since she was not able to do her job.
Since she had enlisted in-between wars, Medina never had the chance to go to sea. Due to her previous job’s restrictions, she also was never granted the option to board a spy aircraft like her male counterparts were.
The Christian faith that Medina’s parents instilled in her guided her through the Navy. Because of this, Medina made sure she kept a bible close by.
One time at boot camp, Medina recalls “becoming Jewish” after stumbling upon a small sanctuary where a service was being held. Women inside of the room invited her to enter and explained the type of service that was being performed.
“After the service was done, they came out with their cakes and their goodies and their punch. Several times, I became Jewish,” Medina laughed. “I went over there and it wasn’t just for the food, it was fascinating to watch them pray.”
When Medina left the military, she returned to California. Medina then utilized the G.I. Bill to attend college at Southwestern College in San Diego where she earned an associate degree in graphic design.
While in California, Medina also completed courses at a computer language center situated in Anaheim. She had goals of working with computers, but her first job in the field did not pay well.
Additional college projects were added into Medina’s workload as she studied and completed homework while at work. This was done to supplement the monotonous atmosphere of her job, which she described as “babysitting these big monsters.”
“After a couple of years of doing that and my big pay raise was like 10 cents, I said, ‘I gotta get out of here. It’s not going to work,’” Medina continued.
After completing the rest of her education, Medina found employment in various graphic design positions. Sometime after 2004, Medina relocated to Havasu and married her husband, Paul York, in 2005.
The lingering effects of 2008’s recession left Medina unemployed when her company eventually laid her off.
“I tried to find more work, but the recession was still bad,” Medina said. “That’s when my husband said to me, ‘You always wanted to be a writer, why don’t you finish what you started?’”
A successful writing career that ensued after the crash of the economy opened up a new avenue for Medina. Between writing and serving with the American Legion, Medina has continued to flourish in life.
Spending over a decade in the Navy provided Medina with a sense of responsibility and discipline. Her time in the service also taught her how to budget and have patience.
With her current role as chaplain, Medina regards her position as a “new adventure.”.
“I still get to wear my Navy emblems,” Medina said. “It’s a little bit of what it was like to be in the service, only I’m doing it in a different way now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.