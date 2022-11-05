Working now as a published author in Lake Havasu City, 67-year-old Elva Veronica Medina began writing in the early 2000s. Medina focuses primarily on the fantasy genre and has penned books with medieval fantasy themes. Her latest work delves into the steampunk fantasy western world, which is “different from the norm,” as Medina states.

When Medina is not thinking of new stories, she serves as the chaplain for Havasu’s American Legion Post 81. Medina is entrusted with praying before meetings and attends local veterans events to lead community prayers. She is also a member of the post’s combined honor guard that works in conjunction with VFW Post 9401.

