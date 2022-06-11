In December 1931, Victor Rodriguez was born as the oldest of 16 children in a one-room house in Snyder, Colorado. As he grew older, he became a prominent figure in his church as a minister after he left from the service. Rodriguez later became an assistant coach for a local varsity girls’ softball team in Lake Havasu City.
At the age of 19, Rodriguez enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951. Rodriguez served as a Crew Chief (Aircraft Mechanic) and later as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. He initially set out to join the Marines but was unable to locate a recruiter for that branch of the military.
“The war was on and I couldn’t find work,” Rodriguez said. “It was spur of the moment and I’m glad I did. It was four good years.”
Because of a miscommunication, Rodriguez was shipped out to South Korea sooner than he had anticipated. He was approached while stationed in Florida and asked if he was willing to travel overseas. It was then discovered that his departure date was set for later on that same week.
“They shipped me to San Francisco and from San Francisco to Japan and from Japan to Korea,” Rodriguez said. “I was raised on a farm. Tractor driving and working with animals, so it was just a part of life. [I] just went with the flow.”
After his arrival to South Korea, the 90-year-old veteran was almost instantaneously placed in charge of a F-86 Sabre jet fighter after learning about the dismissal of the aircraft’s current crew chief. During this time, he was stationed at Kimpo Airfield near Seoul, South Korea.
“My master sergeant came out one day and he took me out to a F-86 Sabre jet and introduced me to the crew chief,” Rodriguez recounted. “The crew chief was leaving in two weeks. So, he says, ‘I want you to learn all that you can.’”
Rodriguez recounts when the pilot for the F-86 Sabre jet encountered a MiG-15 jet fighter. After the pilot shot the aircraft down, the explosion almost made it impossible for the pilot to return.
“It took us forever to get that plane in shape,” Rodriguez said. “I learned a lot just from that.”
Rodriguez’s son, Tim Rodriguez, says his father was given the duty of maintaining the F-86 Sabre jet after seeing the aircraft for the first time.
“They put me in charge of [the F-86 Sabre jet] and from there on, I just stayed with that one plane until I left Korea,” Rodriguez said. “It was an exciting ability to keep a plane flying and be in charge of it and be responsible for it.”
While stationed near Seoul, Rodriguez experienced a close call when his unit came into contact with troops who were beginning to bomb them.
“They had us scramble because somebody was bombing us,” Rodriguez said. “I was there in the cold with a jacket on and the rest of the guys were crawling (into foxholes) but there was no place for me. If a bomb hit, it was going to blow us up so I said, ‘Forget it.’”
During his time in the service, Rodriguez was stationed back in the states at bases in Yuma and Victorville, California.
“In Yuma, I worked on B-45s. A B-45 is a tornado bomber and it towed targets,” Rodriguez said. “That was a four-man crew and the crew chief was me.”
The targets were pulled on a 150-foot cable that was towed behind the aircraft. The veteran says that missiles were used to shoot down the targets.
“They did hit the plane a couple times but they hardly ever did that,” Rodriguez said. “They would hit the target pretty well.”
In Victorville, Rodriguez was approached to return to work on the F-86 Sabre jets he worked on while he was stationed in South Korea.
“When I got to Victorville, they wanted me to go back on F-86s,” Rodriguez recounted. “The guy with the B-45s said, ‘No, I want you with me.’ So, I became a crew chief on a B-45 tornado.”
The 90-year-old veteran left the Air Force on June 10, 1955 after spending four years in the service.
“My four years were up and I wanted to go to college. I didn’t know where. I didn’t know why except that it was just part of the plan,” Rodriguez said. “I ended up going to Colorado A&M and I realized in six months, that that was not for me.”
Afterwards, Rodriguez made his way to York, Nebraska to attend York Christian College. He eventually decided on Abilene Christian College in Abilene, Texas. Rodriguez graduated from ACC with a bachelor’s degree in their biblical studies program with a minor in education.
“By then, I knew what I was going to do, which is to be a minister. I had to memorize 150 scriptures,” Rodriguez said. “In my first test, I got five out of seven. That’s not bad. But all the girls got seven out of seven, that was bad!”
MIssing the scriptures on the test prompted Rodriguez to change his strategy regarding how he prepared and studied to become a minister.
“I had to confront myself. I understand the rules. I understand directions. I understand being in charge,” Rodriguez continued. “I got a stack of paper and wrote down every scripture ten times. I turned the paper over and tried to write it without looking at it. If I did it wrong, I did it ten more times. I never missed another verse.”
Although he is now retired, Rodriguez still considers himself to be a minister. Rodriguez’s son, Tim, says his father has been active in their church within the last five years. He mentions his father was actively preaching at a congregation in Wenden, Arizona.
“When I became a minister, I had no idea,” Rodriguez said. “I knew that it was an adventure. It was reaching out to lost souls.”
In addition to being a minister, the veteran engaged in mission work with his wife, Charlotte, and founded a summer leadership training program for teenagers and college students. Rodriguez is a part of the Church of Christ, which is non-denominational. He spent time traveling across the U.S. visiting different cities with the youth camps he directed.
“I took kids all over on campaigns. We went to New York City and we did a lot of work there. I [also] ended up going to Washington, D.C,” Rodriguez said. “Year after year, we had close to 100 kids at camp. A lot of them, all over the country, are still talking about it.”
In 1987, Rodriguez and his family relocated from California to Lake Havasu City. In addition to his son, Tim, Rodriguez also has a daughter named Sharon. Rodriguez and his wife, Charlotte, lost their firstborn son to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) while they were residing in Los Angeles.
Rodriguez’s wife, Charlotte, makes note of her husband’s time as a semi-professional fast pitcher for the softball leagues in California. His experience with the sport led him to become an assistant coach for a local softball program that was starting in Havasu.
“In the city itself, they started a softball program where anybody could play and so I joined,” Rodriguez said. “I met two coaches at the high school. I was a fastball pitcher and I really, really enjoyed it. I loved to strike them out. I liked to dominate.”
The veteran speaks of how one of the coaches was in disbelief when they witnessed the fastpitch that Rodriguez was able to perform. According to Rodriguez’s son, Tim, his father was in his 60s when he participated as a coach for the Lake Havasu Lady Knights softball team.
“In 1992 and 1993, we were state champions undefeated both years. Never before or since,” Rodriguez said. “That’s a lot! That’s like shooting down a mig.”
In the following year, the girls’ softball team and the boys’ baseball team both won their state championships. Rodriguez remembers approaching the current girls’ softball coach, Kari Thompson, when she was the leader of the team in the 1990s. Instead of pitching for the girls’ team, Rodriguez pitched for the boys’ team during their game to determine the overall winner.
“I went to the girls and I said, ‘Girls, I want to apologize for what’s going to happen today,’” Rodriguez remembered. “We beat [the girls] bad, bad, bad. I came up to Kari and I said, ‘I even struck you out.’ She still laughs about that after all these years.”
For his 89th and 90th birthdays, the veteran received proclamations from Havasu’s Mayor Cal Sheehy. A line up of police cars and officers were in attendance for the celebration.
“The mayor came to see me and he gave me a plaque,” Rodriguez said.
When thinking back to how his military experience affected him as a person, Rodriguez says that his time in the Air Force taught him how to teach and how to direct. These are skills he relied on during his time leading various church youth camps. He also thinks of his time in the military as an adventure.
“The military was an education for me. I’m glad I did it. I’d do it again if I had a chance,” Rodriguez said. “I’m almost 91. How can one guy affect so many people?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.