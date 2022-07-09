The 7th Annual Mark S. Nexsen Veterans Treatment Court Family Day was held Saturday afternoon in the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center’s Relics and Rod Hall. The family-friendly event welcomed veterans who have participated in the Veterans Treatment Court to enjoy time with each other outside of a professional setting.
Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator Ronni Wade says that past and current veterans of the program were invited to join together with their families in a more casual atmosphere. A bounce house was available for children to play in as well as a BBQ-style lunch.
“We have several resources that are available for them here like counseling services, veteran organizations and lots of different services they might need,” Wade said. “The Community Health Foundation is here to help them as well.”
The Veterans Treatment Court opened in 2009 and has provided services to veterans who are cited within Havasu.”
“We connect them with services that they may not previously know are available to them,” Wade said. “[We] help them with substance abuse issues, mental health issues, help them get sober, connect them with the VA, housing and employment.”
VFW Post 9401’s Commander Buzz Bancroft had a booth at the event that shared information about their organization. He anticipated a larger turnout for an event that will be held later this year.
“Today is a family day and they just come out and have fun,” Bancroft said. “This is just a small representation. In October, we’ll have a Veterans StandDown and there’s a lot more people. That’s our biggest event.”
The Vet Center’s Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Stacy Lee provided veterans with information regarding the services available through her organization. She commended the veterans who commit to the treatment program.
“These veterans that have gone through the treatment court have had a very long journey,” Lee said. “They’ve worked very hard because what they have to do to be successful is far more than anybody else who’s not going through the veterans treatment court.”
Lee expressed contentment for the veterans who have been successful in completing the program.
“I’m here to celebrate that and to ensure that they can continue their journey and healing and get the sources that they need to remain successful,” Lee said.
