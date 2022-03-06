A Lake Havasu City organization will seek to partner for a second year in a Bullhead City bluegrass festival to benefit area veterans.
Veterans United AZ is expected to collaborate with Kingman promoter John Woodward in organizing the “Woodystock” festival April 9-10, at Davis Camp. Veterans United President Frankie Lyons last month submitted an application to serve liquor at the event with Mohave County officials. Possible approval of the special event liquor license could be given Monday at a meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Davis Camp lies near the Colorado River, and hosts thousands of travelers and Mohave County residents each year. The park’s popularity has only grown in recent years, according to statements last year by the Mohave County Parks Division, and that popularity may be further enhanced by events like “Woodystock.”
“It’s a great venue for musicians to come out and play,” Lyons said Friday. “There will be food trucks and fair prices. (Woodward) will be having national stars and bluegrass people from all of the U.S. coming to the event.”
According to Lyons, this will be Veterans United AZ’s second collaboration with “Woodystock,” after raising money for local veterans last year. The nonprofit organization has remained active since 2014, with efforts to aid homeless or at-risk veterans throughout the Havasu region.
Information about Woodystock, ticket prices and availability can be found on the event’s Facebook page, and at www.woodystock.info.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the possible approval of a liquor license for the event at its meeting today in Kingman. The item is listed under the board’s consent agenda for the meeting, and may be approved without discussion by the board.
