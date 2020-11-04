Lake Havasu City residents headed to the polls on Election Night and for local voters, it was a fast and easy process.
“The process was super easy, everybody was super nice and informed,” voter Alyssa Brown said. “This is my first time voting in a general election, I voted in a local one, but not in a big election. They made it super easy and super nice.”
Brown, 24, was of many voters who casted their ballot at the Mount Olive Lutheran Church on Havasupai Boulevard. Mount Olive was one of seven polling locations in Havasu.
Brown was accompanied to the polls with Taylor Bagay, 25, a registered Republican who voted in Havasu for the first time. Bagay is from northern Nevada and moved to Havasu with Brown, who’s from Wyoming, two years ago.
On his way out from the polls, Bagay said this election was a pivotal time to for him and others to use their voices on the ballot.
“The way the world is right now, I feel like unity is a great way to get everyone together and vote,” Bagay said. “As a Republican, I’m not one side or the other, but I feel like we should all be coming together as one. Everyone has their different views and I respect everyone’s views, but it’s a good time to be one as a community.”
Richard Fletcher, 28, was another resident who voted for the first time in Havasu. Fletcher, who is originally from Memphis, Tennessee, said he has been voting in every election since 2011. He casted his ballot at Mount Olive.
“Here it was pretty simple, same concept,” Fletcher said.
First time voters were greeted with an applause from poll workers at Mount Olive. Young and older people voted for the first time at the location, according to poll work Henrietta, who didn’t want to identify her last name to the Today’s News-Herald.
With voters waiting in long lines in other states, local voters didn’t have a problem with such lines at any of city’s seven locations, except for when the polls opened at 6 a.m.
Henrietta said there was a “tremendous amount of folks” early in the morning and Mount Olive was busy throughout the day. Don Schrecengost, who worked at the polling station at Quality Inn on Lake Havasu Avenue, said Tuesday was a long and busy day, which started with at 5 a.m. for the poll workers. He and other poll workers spent Monday night setting up.
Schrecengost said there was “well over” 100 people in line to vote at 6 a.m. The line started at the back end of Sunset Grill & Lounge at Quality Inn and it went past the hotel entrance.
“It’s been a long time, but it’s worth it,” Schrecengost said. “It’s fun, you meet a lot of people. I’ve been doing it for eight years here and I’ve worked polls in three other states and Havasu is a cool place to do it. Havasu is a special place and we probably don’t realize it.”
