Local and state governments spent lots of time promoting the 2020 Census last year in an effort to maximize their population counts. Although the US Census Bureau released its state counts this spring, it will still be a few months before the Census reveals the counts for localities like Lake Havasu City or Mohave County.
The US Census ended its 2020 count on Oct. 31 and has been working to process the data it has collected ever since. On April 26 the Census released its state and national population numbers used for dividing up the seats in the House of Representatives. The bureau has said its redistricting data – which provides more granular details about where people live and what their circumstances are – is still being compiled. It has promised a broad release of its data by Aug. 16, but a press release from the bureau says most states do not have the capacity or resources to tabulate that data on their own. The bureau will provide its normal user-friendly tabulated data by the end of September.
Most immediately, states will use the data released this fall to redraw the lines of their districts, incorporating the changes in population density over the last 10 years. City governments are also excited to see what their efforts last year yielded.
Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson said he doesn’t have any specific hopes or expectations about what the numbers will show, but he said he is looking forward to the release in September. Knudson said the population figures help aid the decision making process for both city officials and businesses who are considering Havasu as a potential location.
“Not only will it tell us demographics and population, but we will get a general idea of what household incomes are, the number of households and unoccupied households, and so forth,” Knudson said. “When businesses and industry want to take a look at Havasu they need to know the numbers. They need to know the story of Havasu and the census data provides a portion of the story that they are looking for. So it helps us in getting a better understanding of our residents, and it helps us in attraction of business and industry for Havasu.”
Knudson said the census numbers will also play a role in determining Havasu’s finances. Knudson said each year the exact amount of funding the city receives through state shared revenue changes, but it is determined by Lake Havasu City’s population in relation to the population of other cities in the state. Some federal grants and money are also tied to population figures.
“Every year that total amount does change, but on average it is about $200 to $250 per person, per year,” Knudson said.
According to the macro data released on April 26, the United States has a population of 331.5 million in the 2020 Census, which is a 22.7 million (7.4%) increase from the 2010 Census. Arizona accounted for a little more than 2% of the total population with 7.15 million residents counted. The Census Bureau reported that Texas saw the largest raw increase in numbers with 4 million more residents counted than in 2010, while Utah was the fastest growing state over the last decade with an 18.4% increase in residents.
Many people expected Arizona to pick up another seat in the House after the 2020 Census due to rapid growth in the state over the last 10 years, but when the apportionment numbers were released in April it was determined that the state retain its current number of nine representatives.
Although 2020 counts will not be available for a few months, the Census has released its yearly Vintage estimates that provide the bureau’s best guess as to what the 2020 count will show. According to the bureau, the Vintage estimates are based on the 2010 Census without any input from the 2020 Census considered. Once released, the actual 2020 count will be compared to the yearly estimates to help the bureau improve its methods of estimating population changes.
The Vintage estimates predict Lake Havasu City’s population has grown by 4,660 in 2010, up to 57,246. The estimates for the last 10 years show slow growth at the start of the decade with an increase of 900 residents from 2010 to 2015. But the pace has accelerated recently according to the estimates, growing by about 750 residents in 2018, 1,000 residents in 2019, and another 930 residents in 2020.
Knudson said he hasn’t looked too closely at the Vintage estimates this year.
“We are looking forward to those comprehensive numbers in September,” he said.
