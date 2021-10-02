With his camper parked less than 200 yards from the water’s edge, Mark Yates spent his Friday morning enjoying the view at Lake Havasu State Park. Sunny skies and lapping waves accompanied the sight of passing boats nearby, and Yates says he and his wife were lucky to find their spot.
“We came here for the lake, on our way to California,” Yates said. “(Lake Havasu State Park) was booked full when we checked, but it was just by chance that a spot opened up for us. It’s our first time here, but we’re definitely coming back.”
Yates and his family traveled from across the country to visit Lake Havasu, on their way to tour California’s famous redwood forests. He is one of more than 500,000 visitors to the park since last summer, collectively making Lake Havasu State Park the most-visited venue in the state’s park system.
Arizona Parks & Trails collaborated this year with the University of Arizona’s Regional Economic Analysis Program to produce a report on the park system’s contribution to the state’s economy in 2020. That report is now available on the park’s website.
On Friday, Lake Havasu State Park Manager Dan Roddy joined park employees in meeting a rush of visitors for this weekend’s Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open Amateur Team Championship, which will begin Saturday morning. The event is expected to draw hundreds of spectators, participants and event staff throughout the weekend.
“We’ve led the state in visitors and revenue, and it’s the continuation of a very good run for us,” Roddy said. “We don’t sell gas, food, beverages or ice … when people come to Lake Havasu State Park, they’re buying those things at Lake Havasu Area businesses.”
And although the park’s 52 campsites and 13 cabin facilities remain popular among visitors, Roddy says that amount is equivalent only to a standard three-story hotel, at most. Those who can’t find a campsite at Lake Havasu State Park will often stay at area hotels, which generates even more economic impact for the Havasu area.
“The bass-fishing event is going to have about 370 participants, most of whom are from outside of Lake Havasu City,” Roddy said. “Fewer than half of them will be staying at the park, and about 50 of the event’s organizers are going to be staying at local hotels. All of that will create a positive impact for Havasu businesses.”
According to the report, visitors throughout 2020 reported spending about $99.67 (per party of four) on admission, recreation and entertainment fees at the park. Visitors spent about $211 per party on camping per visit, and $792 per party on lodging, if they were unable to reserve a campsite at the park. The most common expenditures by non-local visitors included food, groceries, auto expenses and camping fees, the report said.
Lake Havasu State Park may have been the most popular state park in Arizona, but the report shows that state parks throughout Mohave County also saw more visitors – and higher revenues – than other parks statewide.
State parks within Mohave County, including Cattail Cove and Lake Havasu, generated about $83 million last year, with an economic value of $47.8 million throughout the county.
By contrast, Yavapai County was home to the second-most successful state parks system, which generated about $47.1 million in sales and added $27.9 million to Arizona’s economy, the report said.
According to Roddy, the boom in popularity for state parks throughout Mohave County has much to do with last year’s shutdowns, as result to the coronavirus pandemic. Arizona’s state parks collectively support an estimated 4,200 jobs and contribute $272 million to the state’s economy – and last year, Gov. Ducey ensured that many of those parks would remain open throughout the crisis.
“(Increased visitation) was one of the silver linings of the fact we were open while other places weren’t,” Roddy said. “State Parks in Nevada were closed, as were federal and state parks throughout Nevada and in California. With those closures, we saw an increasing number of people coming here for outdoor recreation.”
Roddy said that last year brought an influx of Nevada visitors compared to previous years – and it was an experience that Roddy believes will bring those visitors back for future visits.
“We lost a lot of international travel last year, mostly from Canada,” Roddy said. “But we filled the void left by those travelers and still came out ahead. When people don’t want to get on a plane or travel, and they didn’t want to stay indoors, outdoor recreation benefitted from that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.