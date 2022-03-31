Dec. 31, 2021
Havasu Water’s certified distribution operator Taylor Miller resigns, leaving the company without a certified distribution operator which is required by law.
March 4
The California Water Resources Control Board is notified by Theodora Goodgame that she would no longer be working for Havasu Water as its certified treatment operator, leaving the company without a certified treatment operator which is required by law.
March 7
The State Water Board notifies Havasu Water that it is operating without the required certified operators.
March 10
In a meeting between Havasu Water and the State Water Board, the company reports Miller’s resignation as of January 2022 to the board. The board informs Havasu Water that finding a new operator is “of utmost importance.”
March 17
During a follow up meeting the State Water Board finds that no certified operator had been to the site, and both the water system and treatment plant are being run by an uncertified operator. As a result, the board requires Havasu Water to issue a Boil Water Notice as soon as possible because the potability of the water cannot be guaranteed.
March 18
State Water Board notifies Havasu Water the Boil Water Notices must be sent by the end of the day.
March 21
A broken power pole causes a power outage in Havasu Landing and Havasu Water’s emergency generator is reported to be out of order. The company is unable to provide water to the distribution system causing a water outage.
March 22
A sanitary inspection finds Havasu Water’s system to be “in a state of extreme disrepair and observed several potential cross connection hazards.” The State Water Board is unable to determine Havasu Water’s operational capacity or the condition of its equipment because there was no power.
When power was restored an emergency treatment operator provided by the California Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network was unable to operate Havasu Water’s system.
March 24
The San Bernardino county Office of Emergency Services delivers bottled water for affected customers.
March 25
A certified water treatment operator gets the treatment plant running and by 8:30 p.m. the system is tested to verify it is pressurized.
March 26
The State Water Board directs Havasu Water to distribute a Tier 1 Do Not Drink Notice to replace the Boil Water Notice.
March 28
Customers report to the State Water Board that multiple residences have not received the Do Not Drink Notice. Customers also report that another water outage occurred on Sunday and they were once again without running water.
March 31
Havasu Water customers report that their homes have running water again, although the water is still considered non-potable.
