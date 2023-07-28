Teachers hailing from Arizona to the Philippines are joining Havasu’s ranks.
With the 2023-24 school year around the corner, Lake Havasu Unified School District prepped its newest batch of youth instructors this past week. The district held its new teacher orientation to welcome in 42 new teachers. The training usually takes place over the course of six days, and introduces new teaching staff to their school sites.
This year, students will be greeted by teachers recruited from the east coast as well as from the Philippines, says Jaime Festa-Daigle, director of student achievement for the district.
The incoming teachers learned about their expected curriculum, instruction practices and about their new teaching environment.
Coaches were on hand to lend assistance to the new teachers, Festa-Daigle says. Visits to each of the teachers’ respective school sites were also conducted during the week’s training.
According to Festa-Daigle, the training also included teachers who began their teaching positions mid-year last school year. Those who traveled from outside of the state have hometowns of New York and Minnesota. At least half a dozen of new recruits were drawn from the Philippines, according to a district survey administered to incoming teachers.
“We are so appreciative of the community’s support of our new teachers. Meals have been provided each day by school PTOs, churches, service groups and businesses,” Festa-Daigle said. “We’re really excited to start the school year, and just to have new energy and work with kids.”
The first day of school for the Lake Havasu Unified School District is Thursday, Aug. 3.
