Amanda Perez

Certified Pediatric Sleep Consultant Amanda Perez offers sleep training services to families to improve the amount of sleep their children receive throughout the day.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

Parents struggling at bedtime can find relief with new services now being offered by Lake Havasu City’s first sleep consultant for children.

Through her business Lil Happy Sleeper, Certified Pediatric Sleep Consultant Amanda Perez provides families with the necessary tools to allow their children to become independent sleepers. The method utilized by Perez, called sleep training, consists of individualized sleep plans that are outlined for each of the families she works with.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.