Parents struggling at bedtime can find relief with new services now being offered by Lake Havasu City’s first sleep consultant for children.
Through her business Lil Happy Sleeper, Certified Pediatric Sleep Consultant Amanda Perez provides families with the necessary tools to allow their children to become independent sleepers. The method utilized by Perez, called sleep training, consists of individualized sleep plans that are outlined for each of the families she works with.
Depending on the age of the child, Perez then tailors each plan to fit the needs of the child based on their stage in life. For newborns and expecting parents, a generic, non-customized plan is introduced to the family in order to lay down a healthy foundation for sleep. Perez adds that this plan is used for newborns up to 12 weeks. After this point is when customized sleep plans are integrated into a family’s sleeptime routine.
Once a child reaches four or five months of age, Perez states, the process for sleep training can begin. She starts by collecting information from the interested family about their child’s sleep history. This background information includes details about their child’s sleep environment, how much they eat and any night wakings their child may experience.
“All of my clients, I do get on a phone call with them just to make sure we’re compatible and we will work well together,” Perez said. “I offer gentle and firm methods as well in my sleep plans.”
To achieve desirable results, families have to remain consistent but flexible, Perez says. A missed nap during the process of sleep training is acceptable if families can continue to follow the rest of their schedule.
Each of the sleep plans through Lil Happy Sleeper can be changed to fit the needs of a family. Alterations can be made to a sleep plan if a child does not adjust well to it. Since each child differs from the next, Perez says, some schedules might work best for different children.
“I go out of my way because I want to know how they’re doing and what we can fix,” Perez continued.
At five months of age, Perez says her daughter was able to sleep through the night after they started sleep training last year. Now, at 13 months old, her daughter can self-soothe and sleep independently throughout the day.
Between her personal experience from working with her own daughter to becoming certified, Perez says she is passionate about sharing her knowledge with other families. During her certification process, Perez was tasked with researching other sleep consultants within Havasu. The closest practices she found were located in Phoenix and Las Vegas.
After speaking with Lakeview Women’s Center’s Birth Doula Nicole Clemens, Perez says she was invited to utilize the clinic’s additional space once their move is finalized. The clinic, which serves patients at their offices on Mesquite Avenue, is currently setting up in their new location at 365 S. Lake Havasu Ave. Once the relocation is complete, Perez will have the opportunity to provide sleep training classes and in-office consultations with more members of the community.
The invaluable information Perez offers fosters healthy sleeping habits for the families she works with. With better sleep, families can begin to see improvements in their child’s cognitive learning, behavior and overall general well-being, Perez continues.
“I just want to be able to share my experience with other families,” Perez said. “You can get your sleep back but you don’t have to be struggling every day, every night with your little one sleeping.”
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
