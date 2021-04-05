LOS ANGELES — A famed lawyer and cast member of the television show “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” failed to pass on $184,000 owed to a Lake Havasu woman who was among clients named in misappropriation charges filed by the State Bar of California.
The State Bar filed discipline charges last week against legendary attorney Tom Girardi, formally accusing him of misappropriating millions in client funds, dishonesty and other acts of moral turpitude in his law practice.
Tuesday’s 19-page filing in the State Bar’s Los Angeles court identifies three cases in the past year where the attorney allegedly failed to immediately and fully pass on financial settlements he had negotiated for clients.
One of the cases concerns Lake Havasu City resident Judy Selberg, whose husband, architect Paul Selberg, was killed during a 2018 boat crash. The high-speed crash following the 2018 Desert Storm events also killed Havasu residents Brad and Connie Kloepfer. Girardi secured Judy Selberg a $500,000 settlement in the case last March, but according to the bar, he told her he planned to take a 40% cut, rather than the 33% share provided by their contract, and then failed to pass on about $184,000 owed to her.
In a January voicemail message cited by bar attorneys, Girardi assured his co-counsel in the case, “I want you to know that we paid all of the people. We had to wait for releases, and we couldn’t pay until the releases came through, and so they’re all paid.” The bar called his statement “false and misleading,” noting that the money had not been paid.
Girardi’s attorney, Diane Karpman, declined to comment on the charges.
In practical terms, the disciplinary action will have little effect on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member. Last month, Girardi, 81, was placed in a temporary conservatorship because of what his family said was dementia and consequently was moved to inactive status by the bar.
But the disciplinary charges carry great symbolic weight for bar regulators, who have been under fire for their handling of Girardi over the decades. Politically savvy and one of California’s most renowned attorneys, Girardi kept a pristine license with the bar despite a trail of unhappy clients and malpractice suits.
That reputation began to crumble late last year after his wife, singer and “Real Housewives” star Erika Jayne, filed for divorce and his vaunted Wilshire Boulevard firm ceased operations. A bankruptcy trustee has said in court papers that Girardi owes more than $56 million to creditors, former clients and lenders.
