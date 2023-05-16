2nd bridge

Lake Havasu City has identified a location for a future “Freedom Bridge, which would connect an area south of Lake Havasu State Park to the northeastern portion of the Island.

 News-Herald file

A few days after Arizona included $35.5 million in its budget to construct a second bridge to the island, Lake Havasu City is preparing to begin a study to determine the need for that bridge and the impact it would have on the area.

Havasu has had a request for qualifications out since April that seeks contractors interested in conducting a “feasibility and impact study for second island bridge evacuation route.” The deadline for applications to be submitted is Wednesday at 3 p.m.

