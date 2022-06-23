A 47-year-old Lake Havasu City woman was cited and released on a felony shoplifting charge after police were called by security at State Route 95 business.
According to the police report on June 15 9:12 a.m., officers from the Lake Havasu City police department were called to a business on State Route 95 for a reported shoplifting. Police say they were informed by dispatchers that Misty Standeford was being detained in the security office after an employee noticed that Standeford was allegedly about to leave without paying for all the items in her cart. The report says after security workers asked Standeford to come with them, she filled out a voluntary statement and admitted to shoplifting.
Police say when they made contact with Standeford they read her Miranda rights to her and she replied yes when they asked if she understood. The report says Standeford told officers she worked for Arizona State University and used a work credit card to purchase items that she placed in her car. Standeford then told police she went back into the store to buy personal items, the report says, and said she became “overwhelmed with prices” which is why she skipped scanning items. According to the report the items Standeford skipped scanned were worth $261.94.
According to the arrest report Standeford was cited and released for a felony shoplifting charge, however, in the report the officer wrote that he told Standeford she was being charge with a misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.