A Lake Havasu City woman was charged with allegedly kicking an officer while being arrested for a domestic dispute.
According to the police report, officers were called to Lisa Bennett’s home three times on Jan. 17 for domestic disturbances. She was placed into custody for disorderly conduct. Police say that while she was being escorted to the patrol car she allegedly stopped walking and began to “passively” resist.
The report says as officers began to buckle Bennett’s seat belt, she slid out of the seat allegedly causing her right foot to hit the thigh of Officer Hollis.
When Bennett arrived at LHCPD jail she was charged with a felony aggravated assault on an officer charge in addition to the disorderly conduct DV charge. Officer Hollis was issued a victims right form.
