A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested Feb. 9 for disorderly conduct after she allegedly urinated on the side of a business after being denied the use of their restroom and used racial slurs while yelling at the owner.
Around 10:43 p.m., Shannon Engle, 44, approached a business on Swanson Avenue to see if they were open, according to witness statements. When the store owner informed Engle the business closed at 9:30 p.m. Engle was allegedly found urinating on the side of the building.
When she was confronted by the owner, Engle reportedly became upset and started using profanities and racial slurs toward the owner.
According to the police report, as she was being placed in handcuffs, Engle yelled, “All because a [sic] foreigner had to call the police because I had to go pee.”
