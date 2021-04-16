A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested on DUI charges this week after her involvement in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Mulberry and Swanson Avenues.
Officers were called to the scene at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, and interviewed the involved parties. According to police, the driver of a jeep attempted to proceed through the intersection when Sandra D. Shaffer, 60, struck the jeep with her Mazda at a high rate of speed.
Police say Shaffer admitted to drinking a wine cooler prior to the accident, and agreed to perform field sobriety testing at the scene. According to the report, Shaffer was unable to complete those tests to officers’ satisfaction, and she was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.
A test of her breath at Lake Havasu City Jail allegedly showed Shaffer’s blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.125%.
No injuries were reported due to the accident.
