Lake Havasu City Police officers were called Friday evening to the intersection of Swanson and Smoketree Avenues after receiving reports of a two-vehicle traffic accident.
Officers arrived at the scene, where one vehicle appeared to have sustained considerable damage. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 34-year-old Alexandra N. Edison, was found sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle when police arrived. According to police, Edison allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving.
According to police, Edison agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, which she was allegedly unable to complete. Edison was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. A test of her breath at the facility allegedly showed her blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.168% at the time of her arrest.
No injuries were reported to officers at the scene of the accident, according to the police report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.