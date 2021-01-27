A Lake Havasu City woman allegedly left a trail of destruction Tuesday evening on Geronimo Boulevard after allegedly drifting off of the roadway and through two separate yards, before colliding into a recreational vehicle.
Officers were called to the scene of the accident, where Sheryl L. Davis, 62, was found in the driver’s seat of her vehicle. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Davis’ vehicle was found “t-boned” against a parked recreational vehicle at the location.
Police say there were four victims in the case, at four separate locations. In addition to damage to the recreational vehicle, investigators say Davis crashed into a parked trailer, and drove through landscaping on two separate properties before her vehicle came to a stop.
According to the police report, Davis admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. Davis was allegedly unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, and she was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Officers transported Davis to Lake Havasu City Jail, where a breath test allegedly showed her blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.102 at the time of her arrest.
Davis has been charged with one felony count of criminal damage to property, as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.