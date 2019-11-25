A Lake Havasu City woman is in custody this week after police served a warrant for her arrest on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter.
Trisha A. Gale, 49, was allegedly the driver in a single-vehicle accident that took place in October 2017, in Mead Valley, California. Gale was driving in the unincorporated community, south of Riverside, with two passengers in her vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol, Gale abruptly left the roadway while driving, driving onto the dirt shoulder of the road before colliding into a metal fence, and then striking a tree.
Fire and medical officials arrived at the scene of the accident within minutes, according to reporting by the Riverside-based Press-Enterprise newspaper. All three victims were transported to Riverside University Medical Center with serious injuries. One passenger, identified as Yuma resident David W. Dean, died from his injuries.
A Riverside County Judge filed a warrant for Gale’s arrest on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter last October. Lake Havasu City Police officers served that warrant at Gale’s Honeybear Drive residence on Thursday.
Gale remains in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond as she awaits extradition to Riverside County.
