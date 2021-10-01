A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested for a felony DUI after officer found her asleep at the wheel with her two year old child.
According to the police report on Sept. 27 at 11:17 p.m. a Havasu officer was on patrol at the intersection of Capri Lane and McCulloch Boulevard when they were flagged down by a man. Police say the man told them that his daughter is driving a white Hyundai with her baby in it while allegedly intoxicated. The man told police that he went out looking for his daughter and found her “swerving all over the place.” Police say the man told them he lost sight of his daughter after getting stuck at a stoplight.
The report says the officer put out the information to surrounding patrol cars but after heading down McCulloch Boulevard the officer spotted the white Hyundai stopped in the left hand turning lane at McCulloch Boulevard and Lake Havasu Avenue. Police say the driver was a womanwho was asleep at the wheel while the car was in drive and her foot was on the break.
Police say they were able to get the keys from the ignition and the driver, identified as Rachel Tolosa, out of the car. The report says a two year old child was laying there asleep on the passenger floor board and another officer arrived on scene to watch the child while Tolosa completed field sobriety tests. Police say that Tolosa failed to complete the test and was arrested. Tolosa’s mother arrived at the scene to pick up her granddaughter, police say.
Tolosa was transported to LHCPD jail were a breathalyzer tested should she had an alleged BAC of .131. Tolosa was booked on felony charges of aggravated DUI and child endangerment.
