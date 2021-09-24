A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested on charges of third degree burglary and organized retail theft at Walmart after previously being banned from two other of the store’s locations, according to police.
A police report says Havasu officers were called to the Walmart on State Route 95 for a reported theft on July 18 at 6:23 p.m. Police say when they arrived they met a loss prevention employee who told them on July 6 that Ivory Gravage came to this Walmart and made a return for $294 and that she was back in the store that day. Police say the employee told them that Gravage had been banned from two other Walmart stores because of shoplifting and when the employee confronted Gravage about this fact she told him she didn’t realize it was for all Walmart locations.
Gravage was arrested and transported to LHCPD jail where she was booked on felony charges of third degree burglary and organized retail theft related to the July 6 report.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.