Police were called to the area of Eager Drive after receiving reports of a vehicle striking a mailbox at the location.
According to police, the vehicle’s driver – identified as 50-year-old Kerry L. Bond – failed to negotiate a turn near the intersection of Molly Gibson and Eager Drives, and left the roadway before colliding with the mailbox. Police allegedly encountered Bond on the roadway as they left the scene of the accident, and recognized her vehicle based on alleged witness descriptions.
Bond allegedly admitted to police that she struck the mailbox. According to the report, Bond was unable to participate in field sobriety testing at the scene. She was arrested on charges of DUI and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. According to police, she did not agree to provide a sample of her breath to test her possible level of intoxication, and a warrant was obtained by officers to draw a sample of Bond’s blood.
Bond was ultimately charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI and criminal damage to property.
