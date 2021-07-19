A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested after she trespassed into her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend’s house.
According to the police report on June 17 at 6:45 p.m. a Havasu officer responded to Bombay drive for a reported hit and run. Police say when they made contact with the victim she informed them she was dropping off food to her grandparents when saw 29 year old Jiana Chambers’s car in her parking lot. The victim parked behind Chamber’s car and as she was unlocking the front door she says that Chambers ran through the backyard to her. The victim says that as Chambers was reversing out of the driveway she hit the victim’s car multiple times.
According to the report police made contact with Chambers on June 28, transported her to LHCPD jail where she was charged with first degree criminal trespassing and criminal damage
