A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested Friday evening after a traffic stop led police to believe that she was driving while impaired.
Officers stopped 57-year-old Karen L. Levesque at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard and Lake Havasu Avenue after she was allegedly seen traveling at 43 mph through a 25-mph zone. According to police, officers could smell the odor of marijuana and alcohol within Levesque’s vehicle, and Levesque appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene.
Levesque was allegedly unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests, and was placed under arrest. According to police, a search of Levesque’s vehicle yielded about 17 grams of marijuana and a box of THC gummies, as well as a bottle of liquor.
She was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where officers were unable to obtain a satisfactory breath sample. Levesque allegedly would not consent to having her blood to be drawn to test her level of intoxication, and officers obtained a warrant to do so. She was then booked into Lake Havasu City Jail to await an initial court appearance.
