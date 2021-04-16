A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested last weekend after police say she used a sledgehammer to break down a door in her home during an argument.
Police responded to the Crestwind Drive address at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, where Terri D. Ahia, 67, allegedly attempted to engage in a verbal argument with the victim. Police say the victim went to his room and shut the door, at which point Ahia allegedly retrieved a sledgehammer and broke down the barrier to gain entry. Police say Ahia then threw a television remote control at the victim, before attempting to push the victim from the residence.
According to alleged witness statements, Ahia had been consuming alcohol with a friend prior to the incident.
The estimated cost of the door was about $400. The estimated cost of the television remote control was about $100. According to police, Ahia said she was within her rights to destroy her own property, as the home belonged to her.
Ahia has been charged with one felony count of aggravated domestic violence, due to multiple previous domestic violence convictions.
