A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested on two felony charges after her five year old was found wandering the streets in 113 degree heat.
According to the police report, on July 17 at 5:21 p.m. an officer was sent to a Jasper Drive residence for a call about a child found at the intersection of Palo Verde Boulevard and Bentley Drive.
Police say when they talked with the person who found the child, they told police that the child had been crying and sweating profusely when they found her. The person said that they had tried knocking on a neighboring house but received no answer.
The report says that the child told authorities that she had woken up in her family car, got out and tried to go in the front door but couldn’t get it open.
The report says that while police talked with the child and contacted Child Protective Services other officers canvassed the area to see if they could find the child’s mom Ana Sanchez. Police say while they were searching a woman, who turned out to be Sanchez, flagged them down to report her missing child.
The report says that while interviewing with police and case workers from CPS, Sanchez explained that her family of eight had been coming home from the Aquatic Center. Sanchez said that she unlocked her front door, grabbed her one year old and told everyone to get out of the car, not noticing that the missing child was still asleep in the car.
Sanchez was placed under arrest for child abuse and endangerment and transported to LHCPD Jail.
