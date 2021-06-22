A routine traffic stop by a Lake Havasu police officer for expired registration led to a Lake Havasu City woman being arrested on felony drug charges.
According to the police report on April 29, a Havasu officer ran the plate of a silver Dodge Durango parked in a gas station. The return of the Dodge’s plates showed its registration had expired in February. The report says the officer watched the Dodge leave the gas station and the officer followed.
When she was pulled over, the driver didn’t have her license or registration information, and gave police her sister’s name. She was later identified as Sheryl Brown, police said.
The report says officers suspected the name Brown gave them was false and when they confronted Brown with evidence, she told them she lied because she does not have a license and that there is a warrant for her arrest. When police searched Brown’s car they found what was later confirmed as a baggie of methamphetamines.
Brown was transported to Lake Havasu City jail where she was booked for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and false reporting to law enforcement. She was also booked on the warrant charged for shoplifting.
