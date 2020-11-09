A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested on felony drug charges last month when officers were called to a Desert View Drive home in reference to a suspicious person.
Officers arrived at the location on Oct. 12, where 22-year-old Jenah C. Braden-Sierra was allegedly seen sitting beside the home, near the rear of its garage. Sierra allegedly told officers that her boyfriend resided at the location, and that she was waiting for his mother to leave. According to police, Sierra appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene.
Sierra was found to have a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest out of Lake Havasu Municipal Court, and she was arrested at the scene. During a search, officers allegedly found pieces of aluminum foil that contained suspected heroin residue.
Sierra was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
