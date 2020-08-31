A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested last month after a domestic disturbance call allegedly ended in a struggle with police officers.
Officers were called Aug. 13 to a Wings Loop hotel after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance. Police say Francesca E. Cuadras, 38, entered her hotel room and began to shout at other occupants before leaving.
Officers were still investigating the incident when Cuadras returned to the scene. According to the report, officers attempted to detain Cuadras for questioning. Cuadras began to struggle, the report said, requiring officers to escort her to the ground. According to police, Cuadras attempted to kick officers during the incident. Once Cuadras was detained in handcuffs, officers allegedly saw a glass pipe extending from one of her pockets. The pipe was pulled from Cuadras’ pocket by police, along with a small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, the report said.
Cuadras was transported from the scene to Lake Havasu City Jail. She has been charged with felony counts of resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.