Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the area of Everglades Drive last month after receiving reports of a vehicle rolling in the area with two shredded tires. When officers arrived on Nov. 26, they found 26-year-old Brooke A. Deane, of Havasu, apparently unconscious in her driver’s seat.
According to police, Deane was found to have been driving with a suspended license, and she was arrested at the scene on felony charges of DUI. Officers administered a portable breath test to Deane, according to the report, with a result of 0.000%.
During an inventory search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine.
She has been charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.