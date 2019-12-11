Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a Chemehuevi Boulevard address Dec. 6 after receiving reports of a woman asleep in her car. Reporting parties believed the woman, identified as 32-year-old Havasu resident Channing M. Connolly, to be intoxicated when she allegedly drove through the neighborhood. According to alleged witness testimony, Connolly nearly struck several children in the area before her vehicle stopped.
According to police, Connolly appeared visibly intoxicated when they arrived. Connolly allegedly admitted to smoking “a bunch of weed” before driving, and was allegedly on her way home when officers found her.
Connolly was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. She later also admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving, the report said.
During a search of her vehicle, officers allegedly found a pipe containing suspected marijuana residue and a container of suspected marijuana.
Connolly allegedly told officers the pipe and marijuana were not hers, and said she did not know how it got into her vehicle.
According to police, Connolly refused to submit a breath sample to test her level of intoxication. She allegedly refuted the accusation of driving under the influence, stating that she was not driving when officers found her.
Police obtained a warrant for Connolly’s blood to be drawn and tested. The result of that test was still pending as of Monday morning. Connelly has been charged with felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated DUI.
