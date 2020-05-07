A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested last month on felony charges of identity theft and credit card fraud after allegedly stealing credit cards belonging to her boyfriend and making more than $12,000 in fraudulent purchases.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were informed of the alleged offenses in January, when the victim reported hundreds of fraudulent purchases made to credit cards that went missing sometime within the past year. Purchases included movies on Amazon Prime, grocery purchases from Havasu stores, restaurants and tickets to Universal Studios in Orlando, the report said.
Officers reviewed video surveillance footage from several stores at which the cards were allegedly used, according to police, and allegedly identified 37-year-old Melanie R. Turman as their user.
Turman allegedly admitted to many of the purchases when confronted by police on April 16. She has been charged with theft from a vulnerable adult, theft by misrepresentation, theft of a credit card and credit card fraud.
