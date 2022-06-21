A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested on two felony charges last month after police say her small child was walking unattended by the road.
According to the police report, on May 24 at 7:57 p.m. police were called to Cutlass Lane a call about an unattended small child. Police say when they arrived they recognized the child from prior calls and that the child was only wearing a shirt and a soiled diaper. The report says police made contact with the child’s mother, Kiara Burdette, but that Burdette appeared to be in a daze and had trouble answering questions.
The report says police asked Burdette if she had a change of clothes for the child in her home and if they could retrieve it. Police say when they entered the home, the space was in disarray and drug paraphernalia, a water pipe, was in an accessible place.
Burdette was placed under arrested and transported to LHCPD jail where she was booked on felony charges of endangerment and child abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.