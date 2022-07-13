A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested for organized retail theft after she was allegedly caught skip scanning by store employees.
According to the police report on July 1 at 6:05 p.m., a Havasu officer went to Walmart for a reported shoplifting. Police say when they arrived they spoke to an asset protection employee who informed them he had witnessed a woman skip scanning items in the self-checkout aisle.
Skip scanning is when a person doesn’t scan all the items in their cart while using self-checkout.
The report says the employee told police he detained the woman, identified as Valerie Kiger, and got a written statement from her admitting to the theft. The report says that along with finding small products in Kiger’s purse police also found 34 UBC codes on sticky pads. Police say Kiger admitted to them she had placed the fake codes on products.
Kiger was transported to LHCPD jail booked on felony organized retail theft and misdemeanor charges of shoplifting and failure to comply.
— Today’s News-Herald
