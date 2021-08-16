A Lake Havasu City woman was charged with an aggravated DUI after police say she was stopped driving a car under the influence and without her license which was suspended due to a previous DUI.
According to the police report on Aug. 7 at 10:40 p.m. a Havasu officer arrived at the corner of Smoketree Avenue and Injo Drive to help with a possible intoxicated driver. Police say they pulled over Danielle Faria after she allegedly failed to come to a complete stop at two separate stop signs. Police say they also saw six Fireball shooters, three empty and three full, behind Faria’s passenger seat.
The report says that police asked Faria to get out of the car to complete a field sobriety test. After allegedly struggling to complete the tests, the report says that Faria told officers she had smoked marijuana from a bong and had two Mike’s Hard Lemonades before driving. Faria took a P.B.T test that showed her B.A.C at .088, which is .008 over the legal limit in Arizona.
Faria was transported to LHCPD Jail where she was booked on a felony charge for aggravated DUI and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license.
