A Lake Havasu City woman was cited Thursday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, after she allegedly backed into a parked vehicle on McCulloch Boulevard and drove away. According to the report, witnesses photographed the offending vehicle, which was allegedly registered to 60-year-old Bonita R. Shill, before it left the area.
Police located Shill and her vehicle at a Wallapai Drive residence that afternoon. According to police, Shill’s vehicle bore damage consistent with alleged witness accounts of the accident. Shill was cited and released at the scene.
The victim’s vehicle, a 1975 Corvette Stingray, was fully insured. According to the victim’s alleged statements to police, his vehicle sustained about $2,000 in damage from the accident.
