Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the intersection of Papago Drive and Lake Havasu Avenue last week after receiving reports of a vehicle collision.
According to police, Jacie A. Williams, 23, was allegedly driving westbound on Papago Drive on Dec. 28, when she approached the intersection at a high rate of speed. Witnesses say Williams failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign, and pulled in front of a driver who was crossing the intersection. Williams allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle, sending it into a 180-degree spin.
Police say Williams fled the scene, and officers were unable to locate her vehicle immediately after the accident took place.
On Dec. 30, investigators allegedly received a tip from an anonymous source, indicating Williams’ alleged fault in the accident. Officers traveled to Williams’ Kearsage Drive address, where she allegedly denied that had been in an accident. Officers allegedly inspected her vehicle, and found severe damage to its front end. Officers also allegedly discovered paint transfer on Williams’ car that matched that of the victim’s vehicle.
Williams then allegedly admitted to the accident, and to leaving the scene afterward. She was cited and released at the scene on misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run and rendering false information to a law enforcement officer.
