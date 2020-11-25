A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested on felony trespassing charges after she allegedly forced her way into an Opossum Drive residence – only to be confronted by an armed homeowner.
According to police, the incident occurred Nov. 13, when the homeowner allegedly heard the keypad on his front door begin to beep. According to the homeowner’s alleged statement, he believed someone was attempting to enter a passcode for his door’s keypad.
The homeowner asked who was at the door. According to police, Sherry L. Tricarico, 52, of Lake Havasu City, called out a name that the homeowner did not recognize. The homeowner retrieved his gun, the report said, and waited in the hallway near his door as Tricarico continued to attempt to unlock his door.
When Triscarico forced the door open and entered, the homeowner confronted her with his gun raised. He allegedly told her to leave or she would be shot. According to police, Tricarico fled into the homeowner’s garage, and then fled his home as the homeowner called emergency dispatchers.
Officers searched the area, and ultimately found Tricarico on Tecumseh Drive. Tricarico was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without incident.
At the jail, Tricarico agreed to speak with officers about the incident. According to police, Tricarico appeared to have been under the influence of an unknown substance while speaking with investigators.
Tricarico allegedly told officers that she was at a party on Buckboard Drive with her family, and somehow found herself outside and lost. She roamed the streets searching for her home and family. She allegedly entered the homeowner’s property and attempted to open the door, shouting for her relatives. Tricarico allegedly said she forced the door open and entered what she believed was her home.
According to alleged statements by the homeowner, none of his property was taken or damaged in the incident.
Tricarico has been charged with one felony count of criminal trespassing and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
— Today’s News-Herald
