A 73-year-old Lake Havasu City woman was cited and released for a felony shoplifting charge, after officers were able to use her license plate to locate her address.
According to the police report on June 15 at 1:09 p.m., Havasu officers were sent to a grocery store on McCulloch Boulevard for a theft that had just occurred. Police say when they arrived they spoke with the manager who told officers he saw a woman fill her cart up with items, then walk out of the store without paying and loaded the items into a faded red Hyundai. The report says the manager was able to show officers surveillance footage as well as provide the license plate number on the Hyundai.
After running a records check on the license plate number, the report says officers were able to find the address for the register owner at Moyo Drive. When police went to the address they say they made contact with the woman in the surveillance video who was identified as Ilence Peden. The report says Peden became emotional when confronted by police and told them she stole the items because she had no money.
Peden was cited and released on a felony shoplifting charge.
