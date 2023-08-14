A Lake Havasu City woman is free from custody this week, less than two months after police say she shot her boyfriend in his foot during an argument at their North Palo Verde Boulevard residence.
Kelli M. Davis, 39, was sentenced on Friday to three years of supervised probation under a plea agreement with the Mohave County Attorney’s Office. Davis pleaded guilty this month to one felony count of disorderly conduct with a weapon, and on Monday received a suspended imposition of sentence. If Davis successfully completes her term of probation, the felony count of disorderly conduct with a weapon will be reduced to a misdemeanor, according to court records.
Records show that Davis will additionally be required to perform 200 hours of community service, and will be prohibited from residing at any location where firearms are present. She will also be prohibited from possessing alcohol.
Davis has further been ordered to attend any treatment programs deemed necessary by the Mohave County Probation Department. In a presentence report filed in the case earlier this month, probation officials recommended that Davis attend anger management or domestic violence counseling.
On July 27, the victim submitted a letter to the court in Davis’ defense.
“(Davis) is a good person, a fantastic mother to her two daughters, she cares for and is always willing to help others,” the victim said. “She is a great partner and friend in life … As the victim in this case I would like to advocate to the court that my victim’s rights be relinquished. I would like to relinquish any no-contact order as well as any restitution or compensation for my injury. I do not believe she would ever intentionally harm me.”
The case began on the evening of July 3, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a home on the 2800 block of North Palo Verde Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting. Responding officers soon found the victim lying in the garage of the residence with a towel wrapped around his foot. According to police, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle.
Shortly after officers arrived, Davis reportedly entered the garage with a firearm in her hand. Davis relinquished the weapon when confronted by officers, and was taken into custody at the scene. According to police statements, Davis said the shooting was accidental.
At the time of her arrest, Davis was quoted as telling officers that her boyfriend had initially threatened her with a firearm of his own. Davis reportedly told officers that she pushed the victim away from her and retrieved her own firearm, which the victim attempted to take from her. According to Davis’ alleged statements to police, the victim accidentally shot himself in doing so.
According to police, both may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Davis was initially charged with felonies including two counts of aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct with a weapon.
As of Monday, Davis remained free from custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.