Kelli Davis

Kelli M. Davis.

A Lake Havasu City woman is free from custody this week, less than two months after police say she shot her boyfriend in his foot during an argument at their North Palo Verde Boulevard residence.

Kelli M. Davis, 39, was sentenced on Friday to three years of supervised probation under a plea agreement with the Mohave County Attorney’s Office. Davis pleaded guilty this month to one felony count of disorderly conduct with a weapon, and on Monday received a suspended imposition of sentence. If Davis successfully completes her term of probation, the felony count of disorderly conduct with a weapon will be reduced to a misdemeanor, according to court records.

