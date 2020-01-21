Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misstated the ages of one of the surviving children. The article has been corrected.
One of the victims of a fatal car accident over the weekend has been identified by the Lake Havasu City Police Department as the incident remains under investigation.
Police say 38-year-old Maria Ramirez-Rangle was the driver of a white Infiniti in a fatal accident Sunday afternoon. She suffered fatal injuries in the collision. Her 10-year-old daughter, who was in the rear seat, also was fatally injured. The daughter has not yet been identified.
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a two-vehicle accident on State Route 95 at Fall Springs Wash. A 2001 green Range Rover driven by an unidentified 28-year-old Alaska man was southbound on SR-95 when he veered left of center and collided head-on with the Infiniti SUV occupied by a family of five.
An adult male front seat passenger and two other children, ages 14 and 5, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police. Both children were then transported to a children’s hospital outside of Havasu due to the extent of their injuries. The conditions of the man and two children were not clear as of Tuesday afternoon.
The driver and sole occupant of the Range Rover was called in to the Department of Public Safety as an erratic driver minutes prior to the fatal accident, according to police. He also was involved in a minor accident where he sideswiped another car traveling southbound near Jacob Row just before the fatal incident occurred.
Blood results are still pending on the driver of the Range Rover, and the accident remains under investigation.
A GoFundMe fundraising campaign for the family was organized by Micah Figley, who identifies himself as a “really good friend” of the adult male passenger. The fundraiser had raised $19,467 as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Attempts to contact Figley were unsuccessful as of Tuesday evening.
This is horrible.
