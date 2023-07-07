Kelli Davis

Kelli M. Davis.

A Lake Havasu City woman was indicted on felony charges this week, after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the ankle during an argument.

On Thursday, a Mohave County grand jury indicted 39-year-old Kelli Davis on two felony counts of aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct with a weapon. As of this weekend, Davis remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.

