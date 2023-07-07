A Lake Havasu City woman was indicted on felony charges this week, after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the ankle during an argument.
On Thursday, a Mohave County grand jury indicted 39-year-old Kelli Davis on two felony counts of aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct with a weapon. As of this weekend, Davis remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
The case began July 3, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to an address on the 2800 block of North Palo Verde Boulevard after a reported shooting incident. According to a press release from city officials this week, officers arrived to find a man identified in court records as D.T., lying on the floor in his garage after suffering a gunshot wound to his ankle. As officers assessed the victim, police say Davis exited the residence and entered the garage with what appeared to be a pistol in her hand.
According to police, Davis relinquished the firearm upon encountering officers, who took her into custody at the scene.
Investigators believed earlier this week that Davis had shot the victim during an argument at the location. Police say that two children were present during the incident.
The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
Davis is scheduled to appear July 13 for arraignment in Mohave Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.