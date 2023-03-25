A Lake Havasu City woman was indicted on felony charges Friday, more than three months after she suffered serious injuries in an accident while riding her motorcycle.
Britton M. Hankins, 38, was charged on March 11 with felony counts of criminal damage to property and DUI, after blood test results indicated the possible presence of marijuana and methamphetamines in her body at the time of the accident.
That accident took place shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 2, on the 200 block of Lake Havasu Avenue. According to the police report, witnesses said the incident occurred when a driver at the location stopped in the roadway to allow pedestrians to cross a crosswalk at the location. Witnesses allegedly said that Hankins failed to stop while driving behind the driver’s vehicle on her motorcycle.
Hankins was ejected from her motorcycle, and reportedly suffered serious head injuries at the scene. Paramedics transported Hankins to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where she was allegedly found to be in possession of a THC vape pen.
According to the report, Hankins told medical staff and investigators that she had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. Based on that statement, investigators obtained a warrant to draw a sample of Hankins’ blood to test for possible indicators of intoxication.
The results of that blood test were disclosed to police on March 11, indicating the presence of multiple chemicals in Hankins’ bloodstream including methamphetamine and THC.
Officers traveled to Hankins’ place of employment, and questioned her further about the incident. Hankins denied having used methamphetamine prior to the December accident, and maintained that she had smoked marijuana earlier that day.
According to the police report, the vehicle struck by Hankins during that accident may have suffered as much as $8,000 in damage.
Hankins was taken into custody after questioning by officers, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. In addition to her felony charges, Hankins was also cited on misdemeanor charges of failure to control speed to avoid a collision and driving without a valid license.
