Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies say a prospective homebuyer arrived at a Kingman residence Tuesday to find blankets covering the windows and multiple people living within. The home was supposed to be vacant, deputies said, and the homeowner had not allowed anyone to occupy the residence.
Deputies arrived at the location, where they allegedly learned five people were living in the structure. The occupants were detained at the scene, and 19-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Torrie E. Tryon was arrested on charges of felony trespassing. Tryon was transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
