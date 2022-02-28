A Lake Havasu City woman was sentenced in court for voting more than once in the 2018 federal election.
According to a press release from the U.S Attorney’s Office District of Arizona, on Monday Marcia Johnson of Lake Havasu was sentenced to one year supervised probation and $1,000 fine by federal judge Diane J. Humetewa after Johnson pled guilty to the felony offense in December 2021.
The release says Johnson voted twice in the election by casting her own mail-in ballot and the mail-in ballot of her father who passed in 2012.
“Election integrity has two pillars: ensuring that only eligible voters cast ballots; and insisting that all eligible voters who choose to vote can do so easily and efficiently, with confidence that their vote will be counted,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino. “Prosecution is a key deterrent on the rare occasions when illegal votes are cast, and this prosecution comes with an important collateral consequence: as a result of her federal felony conviction, Ms. Johnson will lose the right to vote in Arizona until she completes her term of probation.”
