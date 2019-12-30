A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested Dec. 16 after police say she stole credit card information belonging to a customer at her workplace and used it for private purchases.
According to police, the victim went to an automotive shop in September. A clerk at the business, identified as Traci A. Vandetta, 39, allegedly recorded the victim’s payment information. In October, the victim received a credit card bill listing more than $1,000 in charges that he identified as fraudulent, the report said.
According to the report, the victim called each of the businesses where charges were incurred. Employees at those businesses identified Vandetta as the customer who used his credit card information for her purchases, police said, and the victim reported Vandetta’s alleged activity to law enforcement.
Officers found Vandetta at her home on North McCulloch Boulevard earlier this month, where she was arrested on one felony count of fraud.
