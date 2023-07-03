Kelly Davis mug

Kelli Davis

A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested on Sunday after shooting her boyfriend in the ankle, according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department.

According to a press release from the city, Havasu police officers responded to a residence on the 2800 block of N. Palo Verde Blvd. at 8:20 p.m. after a shooting was reported. Officers report seeing a male lying on the floor inside a garage with an injury to his ankle upon their arrival, and the officers later learned the man had sustained a single gunshot wound. According to police, a female was also seen walking from the residence into the garage, holding what police say appeared to be a handgun.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.