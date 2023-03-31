Following in the steps of serving within their community, members of Lake Havasu City’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Relief Society created memories with local students on Thursday afternoon.

After reaching out to Guiding Light Christian Educational Center’s kindergarten and first grade class, Relief Society President Nelly Carpenter says she found a way to be of service to the young scholars.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.