Following in the steps of serving within their community, members of Lake Havasu City’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Relief Society created memories with local students on Thursday afternoon.
After reaching out to Guiding Light Christian Educational Center’s kindergarten and first grade class, Relief Society President Nelly Carpenter says she found a way to be of service to the young scholars.
As Carpenter explains, the children made a request to have a rock flower garden outside of their classroom. Through an arrangement made with the students’ teacher, Amy Buttke, Carpenter and members of her organization as well as the church gathered supplies to create the rock garden with the children.
Donations of rocks made by Arizona Decorative Rock allowed Carpenter and the other women to fully complete their service project, which Carpenter says began earlier in the week.
“We came and painted with them this week… Today is the presentation when they will be laying the garden themselves,” Carpenter said. “It brings joy to us to do this because we create opportunities to perform and be an example to others to do the same thing.”
Both Carpenter and Buttke describe the project as one that the students will be able to revisit over the years.
After having an indoor lunch with complimentary pizza and refreshments provided by organization members, Buttke and her students thanked the women for their help with the garden.
“(It’s) something that I’ve wanted to do… To see it accomplished and through the help of the community and the church, we were able to do so,” Buttke said. “It means a lot.”
Four first graders and six kindergartners participated in Thursday’s service project, which allowed them to “plant” their own outdoor gardens.
Over 20 small rock flower gardens were placed by the students, who each received help from members of the church and the women’s organization. Additional rocks were arranged around an adjacent play area that the children frequent during the school day.
“They’re very excited and I want them to be able to come back, visit and see something that they did in either kindergarten or first grade and be able to feel pride,” Buttke said.
