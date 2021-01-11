As vaccine distribution starts to ramp up, Lake Havasu City is considering a memorandum of understanding that would allow the Mohave County Health Department to use city facilities in the event of a health emergency.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the memorandum of agreement between the city and county health department is a new agreement specifically geared towards vaccine distribution. The City Council will consider approving the memorandum at its meeting today as part of the consent agenda.
Although vaccinations are currently being distributed by five healthcare providers in Lake Havasu City, the county health department has been planning to open up various Point of Dispensing sites throughout the county to speed up the process in future phases of vaccine distribution.
Knudson said the county has been looking at a couple city-owned facilities that could serve as the Havasu location for a future POD.
“This is just an agreement that will allow that to happen,” Knudson said.
Under the memorandum, the county could submit a request to use a city building to the city manager for review, approval and coordination. The memorandum also spells out the minimum insurance that the county must have for use of the city facility.
