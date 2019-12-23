Not all water Lake Havasu City pumps from the Colorado River or its hydraulically connected aquifer is actually put to use.
As with any water distribution system, Lake Havasu City deals with some unaccounted water loss as it is transported from the pumps to the water treatment plants, storage tanks, water mains and ultimately to the consumer. According to the recently released 2020 Water Conservation Plan, unaccounted water loss makes up about 7 to 12 percent of the total water diverted from the Colorado River in any given year – or about 1.18 acre feet of water loss per year.
Those numbers are in line with the city’s goal of keeping unaccounted water losses below 10 percent of the total water diverted.
“There is always need for improvement, but (10 percent) is very acceptable,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “Some cities have water loss that is double that. One of the things that Havasu has in its favor is that we are a newer community compared to most cities in Arizona. That means that our water distribution system is not as old as it is on other cities and towns.”
Although the water losses are not entirely accounted for, most of it can be attributed to leaks in the water infrastructure. Even though current water loss levels are acceptable, Knudson said the city is always looking at ways to lower those numbers.
One of the main ways that happens is through the Capital Improvement Plan, which budgets money for projects for a five-year period. The 2019-20 CIP budgets $1,535,000 per year for water main replacement projects from 2019 until 2023.
“Every year we are able to do a couple miles of water mains and we program that in so we can try to keep up with the need to replace old infrastructure,” Knudson said. “That helps to keep the system in good shape. We have many many miles of water distribution system. So we are always going to have some leaks and we are always trying to find out where they are at so we can replace, repair and maintain on an ongoing basis.”
But finding those leaks and identifying which water mains to replace can be tricky for a distribution system that is almost entirely underground.
“It is not always easy to do, but one of the most obvious ways is when signs of water start showing on the surface,” Knudson explained. “We are also able to see it when we look at flows from the plant to the storage tank – is the same amount of water that leaves the plant showing up in the tank? That isn’t the easiest way to do it, but it gives us some indication of what locations the leaks are in.”
The 2020 Water Conservation Plan said leak detection surveys have resulted in water savings of dozens of acre-feet of water.
Lake Havasu City is also constantly looking for grants that could help improve its ability to detect leaks. Knudson said the city recently applied for a grant that would have helped it use aerial photography to identify areas that may be high in chlorinated water, which would indicate it leaked into the ground after going through a water treatment plant.
Ultimately, Havasu was not awarded that particular grant, but Knudson said the city is continuing to look for outside funding to help the city tackle the issue.
Old meters
Leaks in the water mains may contribute to most of the unaccounted water loss in Lake Havasu City, but old water meters may also play a roll.
“We have a large number of water meters in Lake Havasu City that are showing age. The number I have heard is that we have about 9,000 meters in the city that are at least 20 years old,” Knudson said. “When water meters get to be a certain age they stop measuring water efficiently so that does cause some water loss in the system.”
Just as it does with water mains, Lake Havasu City tries to set aside some money every year to replace its older water meters.
“I think at the next council meeting in January we will see an item before the council for the purchase of new water meters,” Knudson said. “We replace them as we can with the funds that are made available.”
